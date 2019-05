Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 5/4-5/10

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell, and John Dickerson deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.Saturday, May 4- Saturday Sessions: Craig Finn- The Dish: Abra BerensMonday, May 6- Tristan Harris, director and a co-founder of The Center for Humane Technology- Prince Alexi Lubomirski, Royal photographer and author of Thank You for My DreamsTuesday, May 7- National Security Advisor John Bolton- Dr. Jill Biden, author of Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself- Bee Wilson, author of The Way We Eat Now: How the Food Revolution Has Transformed Our Lives, Our Bodies, and Our WorldWednesday, May 8- James Comey, former Director of the FBI and author of A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership- RuPaul, host of RuPauls' Drag RaceThursday, May 9- Katie Couric, advocate for a new unbranded cancer patient support program - "With Love, Me"- David Gelb, creator of CHEF'S TABLE and Street FoodFriday, May 10- Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble