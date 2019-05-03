Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 5/4-5/10
Saturday, May 4
- Saturday Sessions: Craig Finn
- The Dish: Abra Berens
Monday, May 6
- Tristan Harris, director and a co-founder of The Center for Humane Technology
- Prince Alexi Lubomirski, Royal photographer and author of Thank You for My Dreams
Tuesday, May 7
- National Security Advisor John Bolton
- Dr. Jill Biden, author of Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself
- Bee Wilson, author of The Way We Eat Now: How the Food Revolution Has Transformed Our Lives, Our Bodies, and Our World
Wednesday, May 8
- James Comey, former Director of the FBI and author of A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership
- RuPaul, host of RuPauls' Drag Race
Thursday, May 9
- Katie Couric, advocate for a new unbranded cancer patient support program - "With Love, Me"
- David Gelb, creator of CHEF'S TABLE and Street Food
Friday, May 10
- Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble
