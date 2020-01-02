Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 1/4-1/10

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Saturday, January 4

- Saturday Sessions: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

- The Dish: Chris Shepherd



Monday, January 6

- Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight

- Ian Bremmer, President of the Eurasia Group

- David Begnaud interviews Oprah behind the scenes of the Oprah Wellness Tour

- Vlad Duthiers interview RuPaul for Netflix series AJ and the Queen



Tuesday, January 7

- Rascal Flatts, country band

- Daniel Levitin, author of Successful Aging

- Jodi Kantor, journalist



Wednesday, January 8

- Kelly McGonigal, author of The Joy of Movement: How Exercise Helps Us Find Happiness, Hope, Connection, and Courage



Thursday, January 9

- TBD



Friday, January 10

- Christy Harrison, author of Anti-Diet: Reclaim Your Time, Money, Well-Being, and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating





