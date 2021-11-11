Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 15, 2021

See what's coming up on the new episode.

Nov. 11, 2021  
Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park must grapple with a life-and-death decision and decide between saving one patient over another. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick goes a little too far in her attempt to win Salen's favor.

Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


