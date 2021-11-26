Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, December 1, 2021
See what's coming up on a new episode!
As Louise starts to move into the Conner's home, Dan decides to sell the furniture set he bought for ROSEANNE when they were first married. However, he soon finds parting with the furniture - and old memories - harder than he thought it would be.
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a new preview here:
