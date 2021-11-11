Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, November 16, 2021
See what's coming up on a new episode of The Bachelorette!
Michelle is putting her foot on the gas, moving forward in her journey to find love, starting off this week with an adrenaline-pumping joyride at the BMW Performance Center alongside one lucky guy. Later, the largest group of men this season assemble for a slumber party date of epic proportions hosted by WWE SUPERSTARS The Bella Twins. But while it's all fun and games for the guys, their focus seems to be on anything but Michelle, leaving her feeling unseen in a way that feels all too familiar to her past and compels her to share her truth with the group.
After an emotional evening, Michelle is ready to lift her spirits - literally - on a second one-on-one date that sees one jokester open up in an unexpected way and features a surprise performance by recording artist Andy Grammer. Just when the drama seems to have faded into the background, one man makes a bold move at the cocktail ceremony, turning the night on its head and forcing Michelle to make some tough decisions as she hands out her roses.
"The Bachelorette" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
Watch the trailer for the upcoming season here:
