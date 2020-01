Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, February 1, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on February 1:LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN"Just for the Fun of It" - Five rescued shelter dogs learn some special skills that will allow them to participate in fun activities with their new forever families. (New)THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION"Crime Fighting Lasso" - Mo Rocca shows us the bot baking you the freshest bread; the crime-fighting tether tripping up bad guys; the tiny drone keeping soldiers safe; and when the big wood saw was replaced with the saw mill. (New)MISSION UNSTOPPABLE"Bots, Bacteria, and Building" - In this episode: a robot that can show kids how to share, a scientist who studies octopi and their unlikely symbiotic friends, and a mechanical engineer who is building toys for our nation's future female STEM stars. (New)PET VET DREAM TEAM"All Shapes and Sizes" - Take a sneak peek at a day in the life of Dr Lewis's clinic cat, Butternut. Then, Dr. Alex helps two runaway terriers reunite with their loving family. And Dr. Pete gives a frill neck lizard named Gizmo a much needed dental checkup. Then, Dr. Danni heads to a wildlife shelter to examine a magpie attacked by a crow. (New)HOPE IN THE WILD"Fawns for Freedom" - Hope prepares the year's herd of white-tailed deer fawns for release, and the rehab team cleans up a turtle covered in paint. (New)BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL"Nothing Will Come Between (tort)Us" - A Great Pyrenees finds the don-key to his heart - a donkey! Plus, a tortoise comes out of his shell when he meets a puppy pal. (New)The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.9:00-9:30 AM, ETLUCKY DOG (7th Season)9:30-10:00 AM, ETTHE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)10:00-10:30 AM, ETMISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)10:30-11:00 AM, ETPET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)11:00-11:30 AM, ETHOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)11:30-12:00 PM, ETBEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.