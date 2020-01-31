Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, February 1, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on February 1:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Just for the Fun of It" - Five rescued shelter dogs learn some special skills that will allow them to participate in fun activities with their new forever families. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Crime Fighting Lasso" - Mo Rocca shows us the bot baking you the freshest bread; the crime-fighting tether tripping up bad guys; the tiny drone keeping soldiers safe; and when the big wood saw was replaced with the saw mill. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Bots, Bacteria, and Building" - In this episode: a robot that can show kids how to share, a scientist who studies octopi and their unlikely symbiotic friends, and a mechanical engineer who is building toys for our nation's future female STEM stars. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"All Shapes and Sizes" - Take a sneak peek at a day in the life of Dr Lewis's clinic cat, Butternut. Then, Dr. Alex helps two runaway terriers reunite with their loving family. And Dr. Pete gives a frill neck lizard named Gizmo a much needed dental checkup. Then, Dr. Danni heads to a wildlife shelter to examine a magpie attacked by a crow. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Fawns for Freedom" - Hope prepares the year's herd of white-tailed deer fawns for release, and the rehab team cleans up a turtle covered in paint. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Nothing Will Come Between (tort)Us" - A Great Pyrenees finds the don-key to his heart - a donkey! Plus, a tortoise comes out of his shell when he meets a puppy pal. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
