Scoop: Naomi Watts, Shania Twain and Keri Russell Headline Guest Lineup Next week On KELLY AND RYAN on ABC
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 17-21.
Monday, June 17 - Kelly's co-host this morning is ANDERSON COOPER. NAOMI WATTS previews the film "Ophelia," and JOHN LEGUIZAMO talks about his one-man show, "Latin History for Morons."
Tuesday, June 18 - ANDERSON COOPER returns for another day of co-hosting with Kelly. SHANIA TWAIN chats about her Las Vegas residency, and "So You Think You Can Dance" host CAT DEELEY visits.
Wednesday, June 19 - MARK CONSUELOS joins Kelly as co-host today, and they sit down with actress KERI RUSSELL. Plus, "Grey's Anatomy" star KIM RAVER stops by, and fitness trainer and weight loss coach JORGE CRUISE shares tips for interval fasting.
Thursday, June 20 - MARK CONSUELOS is back again as Kelly's co-host, and COBIE SMULDERS speaks about the film "Spider-Man: Far from Home." Also, AUDRA McDONALD discusses the Broadway play "Frankie and Johnny," and chef TENNEY FLYNN whips up a dish in the "Live" kitchen.
Friday, June 21 - MARK CONSUELOS closes out the week as Kelly's co-host, and they catch up with actor TRACY MORGAN and actress DREW BARRYMORE. Plus, Kelly and Mark get a breaking lesson from the winner and runner-up of RED BULL BC ONE All Star Tour.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by
Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web
( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
