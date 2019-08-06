Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 8/5-8/25
NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 08/05/2019 Monday August 5, 2019 - Sunday August 25, 2019:
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"RECOVERY PERFORMANCE (HOC315)"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Today, we become part of a peloton with John Degenkolb, one of the most inspiring cyclists in the Tour de France. As an underdog who trained harder than anyone to get a spot in the Tour de France, he suffered a serious injury that would have left most athletes dejected and on the side lines - but not John, who was determined to get back in the race. His determination sent waves back to his home in Houston, Texas, where he raised enough funds to rebuild the track he grew up racing on after it was devastated by a hurricane. Then, we hit the stables, where a family has dedicated their lives to horse training and racing. Uriah St. Lewis and his family work hard together to get their horses ready for the biggest races, and their hard work eventually won a Grade 1 title after 30 years of training horses. Plus, Greenbrier County was devastated by a flood that left many homes, businesses and lives destroyed. But the resilience of the county, with the help of the famous Greenbrier Golf Club, saved the lives of many and helped Greenbrier County get back on course.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"SANDS OF TIME (VJG319)"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh arrives in the port city of Aqaba, Jordan, where he can see the countries of Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia from the coast. Though virtually landlocked, Jordan has 17 miles of coastline that attracts divers from all over the world because of coral reefs and other sea life that thrive off its beaches. To learn more about coral reefs and Jordan's conservation efforts, Josh meets with a local conservationist who takes him on a dive in the Red Sea. Next, Josh heads north to Wadi Rum, a protected desert wilderness of red sand dunes and granite rock formations. There, Josh meets with a member of a Bedouin tribe who shows him how to prepare Jordan's national dish, mansaf, and instructs him on the proper way to eat it. Finally, Josh visits the ancient Nabatean capital city of Petra. Built over 2,000 years ago, Petra is considered one of the most famous and important archaeological sites in the world, a spectacular marvel of Jordan's ancient ingenuity and place in world history.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"MOTHER KNOWS BEST (EDD114)"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes viewers through the motherhood experience from Vietnam to the Caribbean. On the biodiverse Indochinese peninsula, gibbons and langurs are nurturing. Later, in the Caribbean, leatherback sea turtles set their babies up for success. Meanwhile, lion-tailed macaques in the Ghats mountains of India and macaques in China aren't so different. In Sri Lanka, elephants are long associated with nurturing their young, while in the Galapagos, sea lions show theirs how to relax.
"CONSUMER 101"
"GET CONNECTED (CNR119)"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico learns how to safely anchor furniture to prevent it from tipping over and injuring a child. Then, a Consumer Reports expert shows us how to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and ticks. And, fed up with a slow Internet connection, Jack searches for a better Wi-Fi connection.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"ICE CREAM INNOVATION (NDS319)"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo visits an ice cream shop in Portland, Oregon, where innovative flavors create dairy-free treats that taste like the real deal; spices up twice-baked sweet potatoes with jalapeños, yogurt and pomegranate; creates candy-filled DIY piñatas; and offers alternatives to landfill-clogging plastic straws.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"NERVE-WRACKING (VSP126)"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Lucky to be alive after an unfortunate car accident, Oreo the cat is presented to Dr. Sharon French to see if she can repair the host of issues in his mouth and jaw and restore the feline to normal life. Later, Dr. Debbie James finds herself faced with two dogs that both have mysterious neurological issues. The first, Lulu the Bulldog, exhibits a head-bobbing disorder that seems to be common among the Bulldog breed. Then, a senior pooch named Cedric stumbles and scuffs his paws while walking. Will Dr. James' neurological tests assist in narrowing down the potential problems?
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"PUTT-ING IN THE WORK (HOC316)"
REPEAT
08/17/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : We begin in the ring with tae kwon do champion Aaliyah Powell. Her journey began with her older sisters, who were world-class athletes themselves. This shaped Aaliyah into the motivated and intense athlete she is today. Then, Avery Zweig uses her talents to raise money for a sick custodian at her school. Her success raises awareness and love for her friend to a whole new level. Then, we jump in the water, where the newest Olympic sport will take place. The 2020 Summer Olympics will be the first Olympic Games to have surfing as a sport. We meet some of the surfers fighting to qualify for the historic event and get a first-hand look at the passion and sheer athletic ability that go into this sport. See what it takes to be among the first surfers to compete in the Olympic Games. Plus, we profile Dustin Johnson, a U.S. Open winner and former No. 1-ranked golfer in the world. Early in his career, Dustin found himself in the rough, both on and off the course. But his family, including former hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, was there for him to get him back on the fairway when he needs them the most.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"MALAYSIAN MELTING POT (VJG320)"
REPEAT
08/17/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : After sailing through the Strait of Malacca in southeast Asia, Josh's ship docks in Port Klang, Malaysia. From this great port, Josh sets off to explore Malaysia's capital, the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur, where he discovers unique districts that maintain their cultural and religious ties to the country's Malay, Chinese and Indian roots. Josh's first stop is the Batu Caves, a series of caves and Hindu religious shrines formed out of a 400-million-year-old limestone hill, where he climbs 272 steps to reach the largest cave. His next experience is quite different: Josh tours an elephant conservation center that rehabilitates, relocates and provides homes to injured and displaced elephants. Finally, Josh goes on a food tour through different neighborhoods to learn how Malaysia's unique population has influenced its cuisine.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"RETURN TO THE CARIBBEAN (EDD115)"
REPEAT
08/17/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : On this episode, Dylan Dreyer revisits the beauty of the Caribbean, where Antillean iguanas, Abolo lizards, silky anteaters and golden-headed manakins show off their genius for adaptation. Under the ocean's surface, ancient volcanoes create fumaroles that boil throughout the landscape and polyps form beautiful coral reefs. Then, we'll visit the Caroni Swamp, where four-eyed fish and spectacled caimans thrive throughout some of the densest mangroves in the world.
"CONSUMER 101"
"SMART CHOICES (CNR120)"
REPEAT
08/17/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico explores the pros and cons of smart doorbells. Then, the clock is ticking as Jack and a Consumer Reports expert race to discover how to become healthier in a snap. And, got a gunky laptop? We get some top tips on how to clean a computer from... a computer.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"SEBASTIAN'S CHOCOLATE FACTORY (NDS320)"
REPEAT
08/17/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo follows cacao from bean to bar at a Portland, Oregon, chocolate factory where bee pollen and other unconventional pairings produce surprisingly tasty treats; bakes granola bars that pack a punch of unusual energy; unwraps artful ideas for reusing gift paper; and rethinks ways to support local thrift stores.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE (VSP127)"
REPEAT
08/17/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : It's always a concern when an older, smaller dog like Timmy the poodle requires anesthesia to undergo surgery. In this case, Dr. Sharon French needs to attend to Timmy's apparent gum disease. Then, a young Italian Greyhound named Chelsea comes to a follow-up appointment with cardiologist Dr. Regan Williams, who had previously discovered a heart murmur. A proper blood test coupled with an ultrasound of the heart could be key to finding out what's wrong. Later, Bling Bling the Shih Tzu has a peculiar discharge coming from her eyes, leaving it up to ophthalmologist Dr. Heather Gray to attempt to repair the issue using a tricky surgical procedure.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"FAMILY BUSINESS (HOC317)"
REPEAT
08/24/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Jim Paek tells the story of his success as the head hockey coach of the South Korean Olympic National Team. Paek is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, and the first Korean-born player to ever play in the NHL. He brought his experience back to his home country, where he coaches players like him who are looking for a chance at national glory. Then, we meet collegiate golfer Haley Moore. Haley's battled through bullying her whole life, but that hasn't stopped her from rising to the top of the college golf world. Her story inspires others to be themselves and have faith in their abilities. Plus, the story of "Qwitch" Andrew. As a teenager in Alaska, Qwitch was not exposed to the game of golf, but as his love for golf grew, so did he, and he was able to help others around him.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"HUNGRY FOR MORE (VJG321)"
REPEAT
08/24/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh looks back at entries in his journal that remind that traveling the world affords him opportunities to have culinary adventures and learn about different cultures by sampling a country's cuisine or visiting a farm where local produce is grown. On his voyage to Tallinn, Estonia, Josh learns about the foods served during medieval times and apprentices as a waiter to learn the proper manners of the day when serving them. Sailing to Helsinki, Finland, offers a very different experience when Josh tours a historic marketplace and samples Finnish snack foods. On a trip to Maui, Josh tours a pineapple plantation known for growing the sweetest pineapples in Hawaii. There, he experiences the hard work involved in picking them in the field and what goes into preparing and packing them up for shipping.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"REVISITING TURKEY (EDD116)"
REPEAT
08/24/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) :
"CONSUMER 101"
"HIGH NOTE (CNR121)"
REPEAT
08/24/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : With the help of a high school marching band, we get a fascinating look at what happens to sound in an "anechoic chamber," a room with no echo. Then, it's an eye-opening wake-up call as host Jack Rico discovers how much added sugar could be lurking in his breakfast. And, did you know bike helmets expire? Jack picks up some useful information to put in his tip jar.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"THE VEGETABLE WHISPERER (NDS321)"
REPEAT
08/24/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo meets James Beard Award-winning author Joshua McFadden in a Portland garden to gather and cook peak-season vegetables into panzanella salad and a tomato-basil pasta dish; layers sliced bananas and sweet date caramel sauce into a coconut-maca milkshake; hopscotches through a DIY chalk project; and finds fresh, new uses for leftover charcoal briquettes.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"DR. FRENCH RESTORES A SMILE (VSP128)"
REPEAT
08/24/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : After a run-in with a tree while out playing fetch, poor Tessa needs the expertise of V.E.C. dentist Dr. Sharon French to repair her broken teeth. Then, police dog Magnum is brought in after breaking a back molar while taking down a criminal. While Dr. French attempts to remove the tooth and surrounding root, she discovers another worrisome problem in the German Shepherd. Later, Dr. French heads to THE ZOO to relieve Rowdy the lion of an infected tooth, and she'll need the assistance of cardiologist Dr. Regan Williams to monitor his heart while he's under anesthetic.
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
