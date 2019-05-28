Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/27-6/16
NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 05/28/2019 Monday May 27, 2019 - Sunday June 16, 2019
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"DR. WILLIAMS TAKES IT TO HEART (VSP134)"
ORIGINAL
06/01/2019 (09:00AM - 09:30AM) (Saturday) : V.E.C. cardiologist Dr. Regan Williams receives a visit from long-time patient Rusty the dog, whose heart is beating at an elevated rate. Can Dr. Williams bring his heart back to normal intervals? Then, a spaniel named Begley is brought to Dr. Williams for an ultrasound. Is the resulting heart murmur normal for this energetic puppy, or could it be something more troublesome? Later, a young whippet named Chelsea comes to a follow-up appointment with Dr. Williams, who previously discovered Chelsea had a heart murmur. A proper blood test coupled with an ultrasound of the heart could be the key to finding out what's wrong.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"HOUSES DIVIDED (HOC304)"
06/01/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Baseball player Jacob Steinberg's injury and how it shifted his dreams. Then, the Sadekar sisters are changing to way we look at golf. Plus, two stories of friendly competition: two sisters line up on opposite teams at the Olympics and two best friends tee off against each other. Lauren Thompson hosts.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"HARVEST ADVENTURES (VJG326)"
ORIGINAL
06/01/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh relaxes onboard and re-reads his journal entries that remind him of learning about how different fruits and vegetables are grown, harvested and cooked into delectable dishes. In Savona, Italy, he visits an unusual garden filled with herbs that are growing in a group of biodomes under the Mediterranean Sea. On the Greek island of Corfu, he learns how olives are harvested and turned into olive oil. Finally, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Josh visits an organic farm and restaurant where he is part of a farm-to-table meal by picking vegetables and helping to turn them into a salsa side dish for an outdoor feast.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"CAMBODIA (EDD108)"
REPEAT
06/01/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Host Dylan Dreyer takes us to the watery kingdom of Cambodia. In the lush forests, we see the low-lying plains and the Mekong River. At the Tonlé Sap, the Asian elephant shows how it uses water to survive. We then see the ruins of Angkor, by the Khmer, and how macaques conquered it. Above, the black-shanked doucs swing branch to branch. On the forest floor, the moon bear displays its unique traits while a praying mantis makes the best of its big world. The Indochinese tiger makes an appearance before retreating back into the forest as the Burmese python slides through its daily routine.
"CONSUMER 101"
"RICO & RICO (CNR113)"
REPEAT
06/01/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico learns the correct way to paint a wall from a Consumer Reports expert with a similar name. Then, we take to the skies as Jack learns all about drones. And we look at the Science behind fuel economy testing.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"AT-HOME PAMPERING FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS (NDS326)"
ORIGINAL
06/01/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo creates relaxation and rejuvenation in this special episode featuring DIY pampering for you and your four-legged friends. Danny stirs together a skin-boosting facial cleanser and nature-inspired glycerin soaps; builds bubbly bath fizzies; bakes a peanut butter and carrot birthday treat to share with your pup; creates a DIY cat wand; and blends up a smoothie for plants that's designed to boost flower power.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"TRAVEL LESSONS (VJG311)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh turns back the pages in his journal and recalls a few of the incredible experiences he's had and what he's learned from them. On his day ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Josh kayaks with a guide to the famous El Arco landmark, where he learns about its importance for hundreds of years to ships navigating the waters around the Baja California Peninsula. On the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Josh is put to the test while attending a hula warrior dance school and learns just how much strength and stamina are needed to perform this ancient dance tradition. Finally, on a voyage to help communities in the Caribbean, Josh joins a group building a playground out of recycled tires for a community center in Roatán, Honduras. When the kids join in too, everyone gets down in the dirt with smiles on their faces - especially Josh.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"FALKLANDS (EDD110)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes us to the rugged beauty of the Falkland Islands. The proud king penguin struts around and takes care of the eggs while sea lions also care for their young pups. Among the cliffs, rockhopper penguins make their way through ancient paths, careful to avoid fur seals. Next, gentoo penguins show off their speed and unique feeding method, chick chase and avoid a sea lion attack. Magellanic penguins meet up and make their nests in the same neighborhood as the massive elephant seal.
"CONSUMER 101"
"WAY AHEAD (CNR115)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico heads to the Consumer Reports auto test track to learn from a top car tester how to drive like a pro. Then, we have some top tips on how to stay safe when using a peer-to-peer payment app. And we get a fascinating look inside the mind of a top scientist by asking him to perform a simple task: clean a kitchen.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"INSIDE ORGANIC FARMING (NDS311)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo learns the secrets to organic farming at a seventh-generation dairy operation; goes green for a matcha-infused, strawberry-ginger breakfast poke bowl; transforms freezer paper into a must-have art accessory; and offers the dos and don'ts of food bank donations.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"A BITE OUT OF CRIME (VSP118)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Police K-9 Magnum is brought in after breaking a back molar bringing down a criminal. While Dr. French attempts to remove the tooth and surrounding root, she discovers another worrisome problem in the German Shepherd. Then, Burger the dachshund has developed back pain when touched. It's up to Dr. James to diagnosis the problem as soon as possible and get Burger into surgery to prevent paralysis in his hind legs. Later, when Rusty comes in to check on a minor cough, he and his owner are in for a big surprise when Dr. Williams recruits her staff to help celebrate Rusty's birthday and long-time friendship.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"OFF AND RACING (HOC306)"
06/15/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Stock car driver Bubba Wallace burst onto the professional racing scene in 2011 with his Dover International Speedway victory, and never slowed down from there. Moving up in the ranks, from the truck level to the Nascar series, Bubba has continued to have success while continuing to pave the road for other African American drivers. Then, we look at the rise of South Korean golf over the last two decades. The popularity in the sport started in the late 80's, but it was Se-Ri Pak's two Major victories in 1998 at the LGPA Championship and the US Woman's Open during her phenomenal 1998 rookie season that made the world notice that South Korean golf is here, and it's not going anywhere. Then, we meet MMA fighters Frank Shamrock and Tito Ortiz, along with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, and join them in a round of golf. How do they think a mentally taxing sport like golf relates to their physically demanding sports of MMA and Boxing? Plus, go to the Ivy League of horse racing in Lexington, Kentucky. The Lexington horse school is the most prestigious in America and is where they train the next winners of the Preakness, The Belmont Stakes, and the coveted Kentucky Derby.
TV-G
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
