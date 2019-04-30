Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 4/29-5/19
Below is the NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (as of 4/29/2019 ) from Monday April 29, 2019 to Sunday May 19, 2019:
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 24 PERFORMANCES"
ORIGINAL
04/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : The Top 24 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 13. All 24 artists will perform live. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"CHIGORIN"
ORIGINAL
04/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When a group of contractors working for the CIA are murdered on board their chartered plane, Keaton and his team discover there are secrets the CIA is keeping from the FBI regarding Tal. Shepherd's ex-husband (guest star Noah Bean) finds out that Hannah has been lying to him and visiting Shepherd regularly.
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"COULDN'T NOT LOVE YOU"
ORIGINAL
04/30/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : As the dust settles on last night's revelation, the residents of THE VILLAGE find themselves trying to put together the pieces: Ron (Frankie Faison) and Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) welcome two surprise houseguests with familial problems, Enzo (Dominic Chianese) enlists Ben (Jerod Haynes) to help him find Gwendolina, leading Ben back to someone from his past, Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) finally faces his father when Ava's (Moran Atias) case gets messy, and Katie (Grace Van Dien) and Sarah (Michaela McManus) temporarily bury the hatchet when meeting with a wealthy couple interested in adoption... However, when one door closes, another opens, and yet another revelation about Nick (Warren Christie) sends things over the edge.
TV-14 S, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 24 ELIMINATIONS"
ORIGINAL
04/30/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : America will vote 8 artists through and each coach will have one save. The Voice' 'Fifth Coach," Bebe Rexha will appear to support the final two Comeback Artists as they perform live for a chance to re-enter the competition as part of the Top 13 through the Instant Save. The winning artist will then indicate which team they would like to join. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"PREVENTABLE"
ORIGINAL
04/30/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max (Ryan Eggold) is forced to reckon with his diagnosis in a new way as things become more difficult for him. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) is forced to address what could have gone wrong in a recent surgery.
TV-14 L
"BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS"
"050119"
ORIGINAL
05/01/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) :
TV-14 L
"SUPERSTORE"
"CLOUD GREEN"
ORIGINAL
05/02/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Despite Dina's (Lauren Ash) protests, Amy (America Ferrera) lets Glenn's (Mark McKinney) pastor host an Earth Day booth at the store, but things quickly unravel when Glenn won't recognize Amy's authority. Jonah (Ben Feldman) spearheads Cloud 9's green initiative, but is met with apathy from his coworkers.
TV-14 DL
"A.P. BIO"
"DR. WHOOPSIE"
ORIGINAL
05/02/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After an embarrassing video of himself falling off a stage goes viral, Jack plans a viral video of his own. Meanwhile, Durbin, Helen, and the teachers track down Whitlock's most notorious litterer: the Sugar Daddy.
TV-14 L
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"RETURN OF THE KING"
ORIGINAL
05/02/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : When Gina returns to the Nine-Nine, Jake and Terry get drawn into her life. Holt learns that Charles's son, Nikolaj, may be a genius. Rosa copes with an injury.
TV-14 D, L
"ABBY'S"
"LIQUID COURAGE"
ORIGINAL
05/02/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : James gets offered a new position at work that he worries he's not qualified for, so Abby serves up some tequila shots in order to get him to accept the promotion. But when James gets a little too much liquid courage he offends ABBY'S neighbor who threatens to call the cops on the bar.
TV-PG
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"DISS"
ORIGINAL
05/02/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SNOOP DOGG GUEST STARS -- When a Pop star is assaulted in her home, the SVU investigates the public feud between her rapper husband (guest star Orlando Jones) and a competing recording artist (guest star Snoop Dogg). Meanwhile, Fin's (Ice T) family ties to a suspect takes him off the case. Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Also guest starring Amber Stevens West (Dallas Monroe), L. Scott Caldwell (Jo Anderson), Deandre Leatherbury (Andreas Harper), Elizabeth Tate (Vickie Lewis) and Milan Marsh (Lexie Monroe).
TV-14 D, L, V
"THE BLACKLIST"
"GUILLERMO RIZAL"
ORIGINAL
05/03/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : When multiple children are abducted under similar circumstances, the Task Force rushes to find the kidnapper. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) goes on THE HUNT for a man who can find anything, while Liz (Megan Boone) considers a big change. Joel de la Fuente, Jennifer Ferrin, Teddy Coluca and Ben Horner guest star.
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2832"
ORIGINAL
05/03/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"NHL PLAYOFFS - COLUMBUS @ BOSTON (5/4/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/04/2019 (07:15PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday) :
"SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"
"TBA"
05/04/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
TV-14
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"SOME LIKE IT HOT HANDS"
REPEAT
05/05/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Contestants will play "Stink Tank," "Aww Snap," "One Eyed Monster" and "Don't Leave Me Hanging." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"WORLD OF DANCE"
"WORLD FINAL"
ORIGINAL
05/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : In the season three finale of "World of Dance," the top act from each division and a wild card (5 acts total) will take the stage for the last time in the "World Final" with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO and host Scott Evans. Competing for the title of Best in the World, the judges will score their performances based on their artistry, precision and athleticism. The top overall scoring act will be crowned the "World of Dance" season three champion and win the grand prize of $1 million. The "World Final" will also feature show stopping performances by Derek Hough with Season 2's Charity & Andres and Michael Dameski and NE-YO featuring season one's Ian Eastwood and season two's Sean & Kaycee. Last season's champions, The Lab also return to perform a very special tribute to Jennifer Lopez.
TV-PG DL
"GOOD GIRLS"
"THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND"
ORIGINAL
05/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : With Beth (Christina Hendricks) determined to lead a new crime-free life, a desperate Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) go behind her back to strike a new deal with Rio.
TV-14 DSL
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 13 PERFORMANCES"
ORIGINAL
05/06/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : The top 13 artists will perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for America's vote. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"THE EMBASSY"
ORIGINAL
05/06/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When a highly sophisticated Tal operative (guest star Michael James Shaw) evades FBI custody and flees to the Swiss embassy, Keaton and the Cointel team must go undercover. What begins as a smooth counterintelligence operation quickly devolves into a tense hostage situation.
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"CHOOSING TO HOPE"
ORIGINAL
05/07/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : WITH CHRISTMAS APPROACHING, EMOTIONS ARE RUNNING HIGH AND RON (Frankie Faison) ATTEMPTS TO REUNITE THE SPLINTERED VILLAGE FAMILY.
Nick (Warren Christie) visits an old haunt and makes an important discovery. Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) glimpses a new LIFE AFTER receiving tough news. Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) discovers a piece of his past with Enzo (Dominic Chianese) he never knew about. A surprise guest stirs up emotions between Ben (Jerod Haynes) and Ava (Moran Atias). Also starring Michaela McManus as Sarah and Grace Van Dien as Katie.
TV-14
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 13 ELIMINATIONS"
ORIGINAL
05/07/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Seven artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. The bottom three artists will then compete for the Instant Save and two will be eliminated. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches and Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"THIS IS NOT THE END"
ORIGINAL
05/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max (Ryan Eggold) goes head to head with hospital administration when he comes up with a new plan for patients without insurance. Meanwhile, Iggy (Tyler Labine) struggles with an accusation brought against him and Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) navigates her role as Deputy Medical Director. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor and Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds. Guest starring Margot Bingham as Evie Garrison and Nana Mensah as Dr. Candelario
TV-14 D, L, S
"CHICAGO MED"
"MORE HARM THAN GOOD"
ORIGINAL
05/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning disagree on how to handle a patient who they discover is poisoning herself. Dr. Rhodes throws some serious accusations at Dr. Bekker. Dr. Halstead has suspicions about Natalie's new boyfriend and Dr. Choi tends to Bernie.
TV-14 L
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"TRY LIKE HELL"
ORIGINAL
05/08/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Boden search to uncover whether arson was the cause of a fire at a hair salon. Mouch, Herrmann, Otis and Kidd make a startling discovery in tracking down the missing piercing nozzle from Engine 27.
TV-14 L, V
"CHICAGO PD"
"SACRIFICE"
ORIGINAL
05/08/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A violent crew is hitting pharmaceutical delivery trucks and stealing drugs, but their motivation is more complicated than just money. The case tests Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) relationship.
TV-14 LV
"SUPERSTORE"
"SCANNERS"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Dina (Lauren Ash) agrees to play the bad guy when corporate forces Amy (America Ferrera) to cut everyone's hours. Meanwhile, Jonah (Ben Feldman) and the other employees play an elaborate game of laser tag with the store's new scanners, and Mateo (Nico Santos) makes a startling discovery about Marcus (guest star Jon Barinholtz).
TV-14 L
"SUPERSTORE"
"#CLOUD9FAIL"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a photo of a mess at store 1217 goes viral, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to use it to their advantage, while Dina (Lauren Ash) starts hunting for the anonymous tweeter. And with money tight now that their hours have been cut back, Mateo (Nico Santos), Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom), Garrett (Colton Dunn), and Glenn (Mark McKinney) sell their personal items in the store.
TV-14 DL
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"CINCO DE MAYO"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : In order to distract Terry from the stress of his upcoming lieutenant's exam, Jake, Holt and the squad decide to hold the annual Halloween Heist on a new date, Cinco de Mayo.
TV-PG D, L
"ABBY'S"
"SODA GUN"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Abby and Bill hire a professional repairman to THE FIX the broken soda gun that Fred installed, they're surprised by the repercussions. James takes a stab at the emergency plan for the bar.
TV-PG
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"ASSUMPTIONS"
ORIGINAL
05/09/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU searches for two suspects spotted fleeing the scene after a Muslim woman is assaulted inside a synagogue. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is dismayed to find Rob Miller (guest star Titus Welliver) out on bail. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Also guest starring Peter Gallagher (Chief Dodds), Richard Kind (William Biegel), Nazneen Contractor (Nahla Nasar), Ted Sutherland (Ari Kaplan), Elise Hudson (Aida Galanis), Hadi Tabbal (Masud Faraj) and Bob Ari (Ezra Zuckerman).
TV-14 D, L, V
"THE BLACKLIST"
"ANNA MCMAHON"
ORIGINAL
05/10/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Presidential adviser Anna McMahon (guest star Jennifer Ferrin) faces off with Cooper (Harry Lennix) and the Task Force in a winner-takes-all race to locate the missing dossier containing details of a conspiracy against America. Benito Martinez, Ben Horner and Nathan Darrow also guest star.
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2833"
ORIGINAL
05/10/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"NHL CONFERENCE FINAL GAME (TEAMS TBD) (5/11/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"NBC MOVIE OF THE WEEK"
"THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS"
ORIGINAL
05/12/2019 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) :
TV-PG V
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"SAY WHAAT WOMEN WANT"
REPEAT
05/12/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Contestants will play "Dizzy Dash," "Stink Tank," "Say Whaat!?" and "See You Later Alligator." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"GOOD GIRLS"
"HUNTING SEASON"
ORIGINAL
05/12/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Rio (Manny Montana) uses a series of unnerving tactics to remind Beth (Christina Hendricks) that it's not as easy to walk away from his criminal enterprise as she'd like it to be. Meanwhile, Annie (Mae Whitman) learns something new about Noah and Ruby (Retta) makes a reckless decision to save Stan (Reno Wilson).
TV-14 DLV
"THE VOICE"
"TOP 8 SEMI-FINAL PERFORMANCES"
ORIGINAL
05/13/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : The top 8 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for America's vote. Plus, in a 'Voice' first, the Top 8 will pair up to perform competitive duets on songs from the legendary band, The Beatles. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"SEQUESTERED"
ORIGINAL
05/13/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Acting on urgent intelligence from a captured Tal contact, Keaton and his team are able to intervene and stop the assassination of a high-profile congresswoman. Keaton has Shepherd interrogate the congresswoman, who had previously used Shepherd's treason conviction as a launching pad for her political career, leading to a stunning truth about the origins of Tal.
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"I AM DEFIANT"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : THE VILLAGE RESIDENTS FACE INDIVIDUAL FEARS WHILE SUPPORTING AVA ON THE DAY OF HER IMMIGRATION HEARING.
Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) and Ava (Moran Atias) prepare for their day in court. Katie (Grace Van Dien) takes a birthing class. Nick (Warren Christie) attempts to gain closure with the help of Sarah (Michaela McManus). Also starring Lorraine Toussaint as Patricia, Frankie Faison as Ron, Dominic Chianese as Enzo, and Jerod Haynes as Ben.
TV-14 S, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 8 SEMI-FINAL RESULTS"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Three artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom two artists will be sent home immediately, while the middle three artists will compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton also star as the celebrity panel of coaches and Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"LUNA"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the Season One finale, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) works on a creative way to help Max (Ryan Eggold) and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) gets surprising news. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes a big step in his relationship with Evie (Guest Star Margot Bingham) as one of the doctors makes a life altering decision. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine as Iggy Fromme. Also guest starring Lisa O'Hare as Georgia Goodwin and Dierdre Friel as Ella.
TV-14 V
"CHICAGO MED"
"FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Caroline has news to share, forcing Dr. Charles to make a serious decision about their relationship. Maggie meets her sister's new boyfriend, but discovers danger may lie ahead. Dr. Rhodes experiences a devastating loss while Dr. Choi and April are faced with an unexpected challenge that strengthens their relationship.
TV-14 LV
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"THE WHITE WHALE"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A serial arsonist cold case is reopened when Lt. Severide finds a connection to a recent salon fire. Firehouse 51 celebrates a retirement party.
TV-14 D, L, V
"CHICAGO PD"
"CONFESSION"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Antonio (Jon Seda) struggles with his guilty conscience as he tries to take down a major drug dealer. In order to protect his team, Voight (Jason Beghe) takes a big shot at Kelton (guest star John C. McGinley).
TV-14 LV
"SUPERSTORE"
"SANDRA'S FIGHT"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Amy (America Ferrera) and Dina (Lauren Ash) visit CLOUD 9 corporate to fix problems caused by Sandra's (guest star Kaliko Kauahi) misguided activism, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to sabotage an employee meeting and Garrett (Colton Dunn) tries to prove to his co-workers that he's a good person.
TV-14 DL
"SUPERSTORE"
"EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) find themselves on opposing sides as corporate tries to win over employees by showering them with treats. But when the company's tactics grow more extreme, everyone must band together to save one of their own.
TV-14 DL
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"SICKO"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Jake and Charles investigate a dangerous serial killer. Holt continues to spar with his rival, Commissioner Kelly. Terry finds out about whether or not he has passed the lieutenant's exam.
TV-14 D, L, V
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"SUICIDE SQUAD"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Desperate circumstances call for desperate measures, as Jake, Holt, Amy, Terry, Rosa and Charles must ally themselves with old enemies
TV-14 D, L
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"END GAME"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - When a teenager is found dead in the Hudson River, Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) suspects Rob Miller (guest star Titus Welliver) is behind the mysterious death but can't prove it. Despite having only circumstantial evidence, ADA Stone (Philip Winchester) takes the case to court before Miller can destroy more lives. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Also guest starring Callie Thorne (Nikki Staines), Jillian Rose (Attica Staines), Aida Turturro (Judge Catano) and Richard Kind (William Biegel).
TV-14 L, V
"THE BLACKLIST"
"ROBERT DIAZ"
ORIGINAL
05/17/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : SEASON FINALE. As the president's (guest star Benito Martinez) true plan comes into focus, Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force fight to avert disaster. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) meets in secret with a man who holds information about his past. Jennifer Ferrin, Deirdre Lovejoy and Coy Stewart guest star.
TV-14
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2834"
ORIGINAL
05/17/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"NHL CONFERENCE FINAL GAME (TEAMS TBD) (5/18/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (07:15PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday) :
"SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"
"TBA"
05/18/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
TV-14
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"AIR FORCE ONE EYED MONSTER"
05/19/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Contestants will play some of Ellen's favorite games including "Don't Leave Me Hanging," "Aw Snap," "Oh Ship!" and "One Eyed Monster." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen tWitch Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG L
"DATELINE NBC"
"SU2834"
ORIGINAL
05/19/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) :
"GOOD GIRLS"
"JEFF"
ORIGINAL
05/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Mary Pat resurfaces in the women's lives as they try to make sense of a shocking discovery Beth (Christina Hendricks) has made. Meanwhile, Beth and Dean (Matthew Lillard) have an important family talk with the kids, and Annie (Mae Whitman) and Noah try to work through their problems.
TV-14 DSL
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
