Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, December 22, 2021

pixeltracker

See what's coming up on a rebroadcast!

Dec. 22, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Tom, Sarah and Connor are determined to prove that they can host a successful Thanksgiving dinner when they switch up their annual holiday tradition to gather at Connor's place. Denise has some sibling drama of her own when her sister joins the Hayworth family celebration. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 11/17/21)

Recurring is Nora Dunn as Muriel and Phil Reeves as Marshall. Guest starring is Tetona Jackson as JoJo.

"Two Thousand Pounds of Sand, $240" was written by Ashly Perez and directed by Kabir Akhtar.

Watch the new clip here:

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

From This Author TV Scoop