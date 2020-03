Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, March 21, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on March 21:LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN"Sapphire" - Brandon takes on the unique challenge of training a deaf and blind puppy. If successful, this Australian Shepherd mix could become a therapy dog. (OAD 11/23/19)THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION"Windshield Parking Boot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the device forcing scofflaws to pay their parking tickets, by blocking covering their windshield; closing a wound with a zip, not a stitch; bike navigation showing riders the way; and carpets that took a beating until the vacuum cleaner was invented. (OAD 11/23/19)MISSION UNSTOPPABLE"Algae, Asteroids, and Astrophysics" - On this week's episode: an engineer who saves the environment from a dangerous undersea threat, a team of superheroes who protect the planet using physics, and a scientist who knows what's Science and what's fiction in your favorite sci-fi films. (OAD 1/25/20)PET VET DREAM TEAM"A Wing and A Prayer" - Dr. Alex takes on the challenging case of an elderly dog with advanced pneumonia. Can she bring the beloved Murphy back from the brink? Then, Dr. Pete checks in on a cockatoo with a fractured wing to see if his treatments can help her take to the sky. (OAD 11/23/19)HOPE IN THE WILD"Seal the Deal" - Hope's team rescues a grey seal that fights them every step of the way, and a dovekie returns to its home in the sea. (OAD 11/23/19)BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL"Deer Friends" - A sick fawn finds comfort in the caring attention of a furry friend, Hotshot the Heeler. Plus, despite their species' famous rivalry, a three-legged cat and a two-legged dog are best buddies. (OAD 10/26/19)The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.9:00-9:30 AM, ETLUCKY DOG (7th Season)9:30-10:00 AM, ETTHE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)10:00-10:30 AM, ETMISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)10:30-11:00 AM, ETPET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)11:00-11:30 AM, ETHOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)11:30-12:00 PM, ETBEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.