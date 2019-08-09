Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, August 10, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, AUGUST 10:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Safety First" - Before five rescue dogs can move into their new forever homes, Brandon must make sure that the new arrangements will be safe for everyone involved. (OAD 4/13/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"A Familiar Face" - Chris is reunited with a unique patient who looks healthy but is deteriorating quickly. Can he discover the mysterious cause of Aku the iguana's illness? Then, an adorable dachshund can barely use her back legs, but Lisa's on the case to get little Frankie all straightened out. (OAD 4/13/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Dancing Fountains" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the man behind the world's most mesmerizing fountains; the new oven that cooks with light; the motorcycle helmet that is the smartest thing on your head; and the world's first manufacturing robot. (OAD 4/13/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Waterproofing Willard" - Seagull and long-term patient Willard tries out his wings, and orphaned squirrels get their first taste of freedom. (OAD 4/13/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Paws for Applause" - A border collie waits at her handler's beck and call while providing her with comfort and stability. Plus, a Labrador who makes the transition from household pet to service animal look easy when he connects with his new handler. (OAD 5/4/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Kickin It" - THE INSPECTORS are on the trail of a former soccer star who puts together a fake charity that "funds" a children's soccer team. Meanwhile, Preston and Veronica are suspicious of Noah's recent absence, but is his behavior justified? (OAD 4/13/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
