Scoop: DECK THE WALL: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR on NBC - Tuesday, December 27, 2022
12/27/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday)
From executive producer and NBA SUPERSTAR LeBron James comes a special all-new holiday-themed episode of "The Wall," NBC's heart-stopping game hosted by Chris Hardwick with more than $12 million on the line every night - and up to $3 million on a single drop.
At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose: to change peoples' lives. Cassandra, a mother and pastor FROM Aurora, Ohio, teams up with her daughter Victoria, a social worker, to take on "The Wall" challenge. In this special episode, all trivia questions will be holiday-themed.
With tremendous cash prizes at stake, a big-money win will uplift the holiday spirit for this mother-daughter duo as well as their community ... but will the "snowballs" drop their way?
