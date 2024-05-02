UNDER THE SKIN Opens at Tulsa PAC This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Under The Skin comes to Tulsa PAC this week. Performances run May 3-12, 2024.

Lou needs a kidney. Yesterday. His daughter Raina’s got one to spare, but she’s also got issues. (Plenty of these.) Time jumps backward, forward, and sideways, secrets get aired and truths revealed, in this comedy that considers what we owe our parents, and our children.

Content Warning: This performance includes mature language and situations.

