UNDER THE SKIN Opens at Tulsa PAC This Week

Performances run May 3-12, 2024.
Under The Skin comes to Tulsa PAC this week. Performances run May 3-12, 2024.
Lou needs a kidney. Yesterday. His daughter Raina’s got one to spare, but she’s also got issues. (Plenty of these.) Time jumps backward, forward, and sideways, secrets get aired and truths revealed, in this comedy that considers what we owe our parents, and our children.
Content Warning: This performance includes mature language and situations.
Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos