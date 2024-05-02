Review: THE ODD COUPLE-FEMALE VERSION at Women's Theatre Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When we hear The Odd Couple, most people imagine the 1970s television series starring Walter Matthau and Art Carney. What some might not know was that it originated as a Neil Simon play on Broadway in 1965. After the success of the film and television versions, Simon adapted the play in 1985 to feature two female roommates, Florence Ungar and Olive Madison. Women’s Theatre Collective brings this play, The Odd Couple – Female Version, to the Ooley Theatre through May 5th.

Florence and Olive are an unlikely duo. One is an anxiety-riddled neat freak and the other an unapologetic slob. When Florence’s husband says he wants a divorce, she is left adrift. She has nowhere to go, no job, few skills, and a bad case of hypochondria. Against her better judgment, Olive offers to house Florence. At first, Olive enjoys her clean place and homecooked meals, but the honeymoon phase doesn’t last long. In between rounds of Trivial Pursuit, Olive and Flo explore friendship, loyalty, and change with their girlfriends and a couple of Spanish brothers.

I thoroughly enjoyed spending the evening with this group of saucy ladies (and learned some trivia in the process). Each one brings something unique to the show. Chris Stewart is a lively and uncensored Olive, bringing to mind some great comedic actresses. Deborah Bromley’s Florence is just as funny, yet we are laughing at her while simultaneously feeling a twinge of pity mixed with the fear that she’ll come clean our house next. Their friends provide a supportive Greek chorus of female empowerment and comic relief. Michelle Makie as Sylvie, Sunny Crego as Vera, Kate Pratt as Mickey, and Christine Deamer as Renee are all strong and engaging supporting characters. Although the show could stand alone with an all-female cast, the neighbor brothers from Spain add a touch of whimsy. As opposite as they can be (think of the movie Twins), Eduard Arakelyan’s Jesus and Brian McCann’s Manolo are silly, chivalrous, and a lot of fun.

The Odd Couple – Female Version plays with Women’s Theatre Collective at the Ooley Theatre through May 5th. For tickets and more information, visit womenstheatrecollective.org.

Photo credit: Jenny Connors

