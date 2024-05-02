Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Monday, May 6, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the sizzling semi-final, the remaining four chefs dive beak-first into their most daunting challenge yet: cooking alongside Gordon Ramsay himself. Tasked with replicating one of Gordon’s iconic duck dishes in real-time, each contestant must match Gordon’s pace, precision and passion in the all-new “Gordon Demo” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Monday, May 6 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (JRM-908) (TV-PG L)

Gordon Ramsay’s popular, pint-sized cooking competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns to FOX for its ninth season. This season, the judging panel welcomes Tilly Ramsay, who will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay. Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy winning TV host Daphne Oz also return as judges. MASTERCHEF JUNIOR follows 12 young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s NEXT MASTERCHEF Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. This season, exciting challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the LEGENDARY Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed and more!



MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

