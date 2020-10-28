Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 12, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Nothing Seems the Same" - When the COVID-19 pandemic hits Seattle, the STATION 19 crew leans on each other for support. Andy tries to make sense of her mother's return, while Sullivan settles into a new routine. And it's all-hands-on-deck when a group of teenagers unintentionally starts a wild fire on the season four premiere of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca.

Guest starring are Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Patricia DeLeon as Elena, Laura Ceron as Tia Sandra, Noah Alexander Gerry as Joey, BJ Tanner as Tuck, V. Vieux as Rosalind, Jayne Taina as Marsha, Colleen Foy as Inara, Ansel Sluyter-Obidos as Marcus, Jeannie Sakata as Nari, Kenneth Maseroll as Travis's Dad, Drew Powell as Fowler, Nathan Wallace as Banks, Tess Aubert as Billie, Paul Lee as Kayden, Justin Ellings as Frankie, Matthew Erick White as Conor, Peter Onorati as Snuffy Souza, Jack Conley as Captain Lawrence and Reginald VelJohnson as Charlie.

"Nothing Seems the Same" was written by Kiley Donovan and directed by Paris Barclay.

