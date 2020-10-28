Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 12, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"All Tomorrow's Parties" - In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons' lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it's all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from STATION 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment on the "Grey's Anatomy" season premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"The Center Won't Hold" - Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients' families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

Guest starring in "All Tomorrow's Parties" is Jason George as Ben Warren, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Zaivier Sinnett as Zander Perez Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Grey Damon as Jack, Danielle Savre as Maya, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean, Louis Ozawa as Steve Lee, Linda Park as Deborah Lee, TJ Thyne as Aaron Morris, BJ Tanner as Tuck Jones and V. Vieux as Rosalind.

Guest starring in "The Center Won't Hold" is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Zaivier Sinnett as Zander Perez, Louis Ozawa as Steve Lee, Linda Park as Deborah Lee, TJ Thyne as Aaron Morris and Justin Ellings as Frankie Morris.

"All Tomorrow's Parties" was written by Andy Reaser and Lynee E. Litt, and directed by Debbie Allen.

"The Center Won't Hold" was written by Andy Reaser and Jase Miles-Perez, and directed by Debbie Allen.

"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to these episodes at a later date.