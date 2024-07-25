Video: HIS THREE DAUGHTERS Trailer With Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, & Carrie Coon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the trailer for His Three Daughters, the new film starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon.

From writer-director Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers) comes this bittersweet and often funny story of an elderly patriarch and the three grown daughters who come to be with him in his final days. KATIE (Coon) is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina (Olsen) is a different kind of mom, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel (Lyonne) is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father’s apartment — much to the chagrin of her half-sisters, who share a different mother and worldview. Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home.

The cast also includes Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, Jasmine Bracey, with Jay O. Sanders and Jovan Adepo.

The film will be in select theaters on September 6 and on Netflix September 20.

