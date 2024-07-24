Low Cut Connie's ART DEALERS Documentary Sets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Low Cut Connie has announced a distribution agreement with Dark Star Pictures for his hybrid documentary/concert film ART DEALERS. Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to ART DEALERS and will release the film theatrically starting in early September, followed by a VOD/digital and physical media release on October 1.

Low Cut Connie has also announced a fall headline tour in support of the film release. The tour will kick off on October 10 in Portland, ME and will make stops in Boston, Jersey City, the historic First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN and many more. All tickets are on sale now.

“I am ecstatic that ART DEALERS got picked up by Dark Star Pictures; they are a killer company taking risks out there, and I'm excited to work with them to spread the gospel,” says Adam Wiener, Low Cut Connie frontman and the film’s co-director. “I am blown away by the response to the film and the performances in it and I can't wait for more people to see it.”

“ART DEALERS is a testament to the raw energy and unfiltered creativity that defines both the band and this film,” says Dark Star’s President Michael Repsch. “We’re proud to bring this electrifying experience to audiences nationwide, capturing not only their powerful music but also the essence of their journey."

ART DEALERS premiered last year at the Richmond International Film Festival last year where it took home their 2023 Artistic Vision Award. The premiere was followed by screenings at the Philadelphia Film Festival and Minneapolis’ Sound Unseen Festival.

Tour Dates:

8/8 – Ardmore Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

8/10 – Stephen Talkhouse – Amagansett, NY

8/11 – Rockaway Hotel – Rockaway Beach, NY

10/8 – Portland House of Music – Portland, ME

10/10 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

10/11 – 3S Artspace – Portsmouth, NH

10/13 – Waterstreet Music Hall – Rochester, NY

10/17 – Iron Horse – Northampton, MA

10/18 – White Eagle Hall – Jersey City, NJ

11/7 – Daryl’s House – Pawling, NY

11/9 – Mr. Small's Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

11/10 – Mountain Stage – Charleston, WV

11/12 – The Majestic – Madison, WI

11/13 – Shank Hall – Milwaukee, WI

11/14 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

11/16 – Space – Evanston, IL

11/17 – Liberty Theater – Lawrenceburg, IN

Photo Credit: Cortney Armitage

