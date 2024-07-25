Video: Sneak Peek From Premiere of Apple TV+ Series WOMEN IN BLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the highly anticipated series premiere of the new Spanish-language true crime drama “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”).

Featuring an entirely Hispanic cast and crew led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori (“Perdidos en La Noche," "La Negociadora," "La Mujer De Mi Hermano”), the thrilling series debuts Wednesday, July 31 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through September 25, on Apple TV+.

Created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar (“Monarca,” “Sr. Ávila”) and Pablo Aramendi (“Tijuana,” “Los Elegidos”), the series also stars Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez, Amorita Rasgado, Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan and Horacio García Rojas.

Episode 101 - María: As a serial killer targeting women terrorizes the city, María, Valentina, Gabina, and Ángeles join the first female police force.

Episode 102 - Paola: María and the other Azules stumble upon a new victim of the Undresser and watch as a man they believe is innocent gets arrested.

Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” tells the story of four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the body count grows, María (Bárbara Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

