Video: Seniors Take Center Stage in GOLDEN YEARS Documentary

When actor and producer Brooke Tansley (Broadway's Beauty and the the Beast) pitched the idea of making a documentary film about senior citizens stepping on stage in a musical – many for the first time – to veteran Hollywood producers Jim Milio and Jeanette B. Milio, it took less than five minutes for them to say yes, and that yes came with screams of excitement. “The idea of senior citizens playing Peter Pan and Lost Boys who won’t grow up is brimming with wonderful possibilities,” says producer Jim Milio.

The Golden Years documentary captures the bravery, fun, vulnerability, and personal relationships that blossom from being bold enough to say yes to adventure in this late season of life.

When founder and director Bob Tansley – a community theatre director who has directed over fifty local productions – got the idea to direct full musicals with a cast of exclusively senior citizens playing every role – he had no idea that this heartwarming local story had the potential to be seen and enjoyed worldwide.

“After directing more than fifty shows with kids from pre-k through college, founding and directing the Golden Years Theatre Company has been the most rewarding one,” Bob shared. “It’s changed lives for the better and I’m happy that people everywhere will get to enjoy this heartwarming experience this with us.”

Check out some scenes here and visit folklightfilmclub.com to make a donation to get the film through post production and to screens worldwide.