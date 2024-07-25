JAGGED LITTLE PILL Producers Developing Alisyn Camerota's Memoir for Film/TV

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The story of CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota is coming to the screen, with help from the producers of Jagged Little Pill, Tiwary Entertainment Group (TEG).

Based on Camerota's memoir Combat Love: A Story of Leaving, Longing and Searching for Home, the project is being developed for film and television, according to Variety.

The official description of her memoir reveals that, in addition to revealing her teenage musical exploits in Kansas City and New Jersey, "Combat Love is also the story of two women, mother and daughter, trying to forge their own paths and independence, and find their own happiness, success and wholeness."

The momoir also recounts her journey toward a career in television journalism, which has earned her several awards, including two Emmys.

In a statement, Camerota said, “The moment I first met Vivek [J. Tiwary] and Jack [Leslie] (of TEG), I knew we shared a musical mind-meld and that I could trust my deeply personal life story in their capable hands. They understand the intoxicating power of music – and how it can be electrifying and dangerous and life saving all at once. I feel very lucky to be part of their creative vision.”

In addition to Jagged Little Pill, TEG's projects include the stage version of Harold and the Purple Crayon and Green Day's American Idiot.