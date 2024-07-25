News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Mena Massoud and Sarah Jeffery to Appear in Indie Feature From Moby's Production Company

The movie serves as the first narrative feature from Little Walnut Productions.

Jul. 25, 2024
It's an all-Disney affair!

Aladdin's Mena Massoud and Descendants' Sarah Jeffery are set to appear together in Tecie, a new independent feature, according to Deadline.

The duo will play Tecie and Devon, described as "a pair of animal advocates who cross paths in the Los Angeles activism scene. The lovers live by their principles and suffer tragedy as a result."

The movie serves as the first narrative feature from Little Walnut Productions, the production company founded by musician Moby, who has also written the screenplay and will write the musical score. Mark Webber is attached as the director. No release date has been announced.

Massaud is best known for playing the titular role in the 2019 live-action remake of Disney'a Aladdin. Other credits include recurring roles in Jack Ryan and Reprisal. Jeffery played Audrey in the beloved Descendants series for Disney. Additionally, she starred in the series SHADES OF BLUE alongside Jennifer Lopez.



