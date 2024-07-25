Video: TRANSFORMERS ONE Trailer Feat. Brian Tyree Henry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal has dropped a new trailer for Transformers One, the latest entry in the fan-favorite franchise.

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4), Transformers One will hit theaters on September 20.

Watch the new trailer now!

