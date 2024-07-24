Photos: Aaron Pierre in First Look at Netflix's REBEL RIDGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has released new photos and revealed the release date for the upcoming thriller film Rebel Ridge, starring Aaron Pierre.

Terry Richmond (Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family-- and protect Summer in the process.

From the acclaimed writer/director of Green Room, Blue Ruin and Hold The Dark, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense. Produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee and James Cromwell.

The movie hits Netflix on September 6.

Take a look at the images below! Photo Credit: Allyson Riggs/Netflix

Comments