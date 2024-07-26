Video: Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh Talk Bringing WICKED to Life on Screen: 'You'll Recognize the Show'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh sat down with TODAY to discuss the highly anticipated movie and tease what viewers can expect from the film.

"I feel really proud of the work we have done and I can't wait for everyone to see it," Erivo told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. In the film, Erivo plays Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande's Galinda.

"You'll recognize the show," Erivo said regarding potential changes made for the film adaptation. "We've tried to keep as true as we possibly could. We are lucky because we're on film so we can open the world up a little bit more and you'll get to know these wonderful people more."

Not being a singer, Yeoh recalled her reluctance to join the film after reading the script:" You realize she sings, right? I don't sing," she told director Jon M. Chu at the time.

"He goes, 'Don't worry about it!' And I'm like 'It's Ariana and Cynthia, what do you mean don't worry about it?!" she laughed. She plays Madame Morrible in the film.

Yeoh went on to say "It was such a beautiful experience to be on it." About Yeoh's singing, Erivo said "She's great!... I think she underestimates what she sounds like," adding that she would encourage Yeoh on set when she got nervous.

They also discussed the potential of "Glicked", which may be 2024's version of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. With the release date being moved up, Wicked Part One now opens on the same weekend as Gladiator II.

"I'm into it," Erivo said. "Go see both, that's what I think!"

Watch the full interview now!

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.