Apple TV's First German-Language Series WHERE'S WANDA? Premiering in October

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date for its first German-language series “Where’s Wanda?," to debut globally on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through November 13, 2024.

The eight-episode dark comedy, produced by UFA Fiction, stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch (“Love Actually”), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein (“The Vault”), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda ("The Gryphon”), newcomer Leo Simon, entrepreneur, actress and author Nikeata Thompson (“How to Dad”), presenter and actress Palina Rojinski (“Welcome to Germany”), Kostja Ullmann (“My BLIND DATE With Life”) and rising star Harriet Herbig-Matten (“Maxton Hall”).

“Where’s Wanda?” tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt (Stein and Makatsch), who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter Wanda (Drinda), who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, THE FAMILY takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole (Simon). Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug first their neighborhood and then half their suburb, finding out that BEHIND CLOSED DOORS none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be.

The series also features Devid Striesow (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Jasmin Shakeri (“The Magic Flute”), and Joachim Król (“The Most Desired Man”).

Hailing from UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, “Where’s Wanda?” is created, written and executive produced by Royal Television Society nominee Oliver Lansley (“Flack”), alongside multiple award-winning executive producers Nataly Kudiabor (“Arthur‘s Law”) and Sebastian Werninger (“The Physician”). The series is co-created by Zoltan Spirandelli (“Vaya con Dios”), and based on a story by Spirandelli. “Where’s Wanda?” is directed by critically acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Christian Ditter (“How to be Single") and Tobi Baumann (“Faking Hitler”). Ditter also serves as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ recently announced a second German-language original with gritty new hospital drama “KRANK Berlin,” starring Haley Louise Jones.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 499 wins and 2,262 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

