Video: WICKED Movie Partners With 2024 Olympics for New Promo

Take a look at a new promo for the Wicked movie!

Wicked has partnered with the 2024 Paris Olympics for a new promotional video offering viewers a fun tie-in look featuring the green train seen in the trailers. In a recent behind-the-scenes featurette, it was revealed that a physical train was built for the production of the film, weighing a full 16 tons.

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin Friday, July 26 and more Wicked tie-ins are expected to appear throughout the ceremonies.

First stop on the way to Emerald City: the Paris Olympics! #WickedMovie pic.twitter.com/LuU3QnEHhi — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) July 25, 2024

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.