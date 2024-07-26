Peacock to Stream THE FALL GUY Beginning in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, and more. Universal Pictures’ and 87North’s original action-comedy film streams exclusively on Peacock August 30.

The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut will also stream same-day exclusively on Peacock with 20 minutes of new scenes not previously seen in theaters. The film’s extended version features more action, stunts, romance and more sexy bacon! For more about The Fall Guy and The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut on Peacock, click here.

Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), The Fall Guy stars Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who is drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Golden Globe® winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train), the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe® winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

