Exclusive: Marvel & SuperX Launch New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Activewear Collection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the much-anticipated launch of the new Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 'Deadpool & Wolverine' film hitting theatres, Broadway World has learned that Marvel has officially teamed up with American activewear company SuperX for a fully licensed new 16-piece collection created on behalf of the film's two stars.

Now everyone can "train like the ultimate mutant or ultimate anti-hero," according to a description on the apparel site that is owned by popular businessman Austin Gayne.

Anticipation might be an understatement for a movie that is poised to be the theatrical event of the summer... the first trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl, was viewed at a record 365 million times online in its first 24 hours, whereas the second trailer broke another record for the most “F-bombs” in the MCU (six in less than three minutes). Furthermore, everyone is excited to see the film because it marks the first time Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are being folded into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe; Both properties existed previously under the 21st Century Fox banner.

With apparel lines now out and other fun movie popcorn buckets and toys, Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine are giving fans everything they need!

Comments