Exclusive: Marvel & SuperX Launch New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Activewear Collection

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters Friday, July 26.

By: Jul. 25, 2024
Exclusive: Marvel & SuperX Launch New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Activewear Collection Image
With the much-anticipated launch of the new Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 'Deadpool & Wolverine' film hitting theatres, Broadway World has learned that Marvel has officially teamed up with American activewear company SuperX for a fully licensed new 16-piece collection created on behalf of the film's two stars.
 
Now everyone can "train like the ultimate mutant or ultimate anti-hero," according to a description on the apparel site that is owned by popular businessman Austin Gayne.
 
Anticipation might be an understatement for a movie that is poised to be the theatrical event of the summer... the first trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl, was viewed at a record 365 million times online in its first 24 hours, whereas the second trailer broke another record for the most “F-bombs” in the MCU (six in less than three minutes). Furthermore, everyone is excited to see the film because it marks the first time Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are being folded into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe; Both properties existed previously under the 21st Century Fox banner.
 
With apparel lines now out and other fun movie popcorn buckets and toys, Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine are giving fans everything they need!

