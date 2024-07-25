Video: HBO Releases Trailer for CHIMP CRAZY Documentary From the Director of TIGER KING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The HBO Original four-part documentary series CHIMP CRAZY, produced and directed by filmmaker Eric Goode (“Tiger King”), debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 18 (10:00 p.m-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Sundays at the same time.

Former nurse-turned-exotic animal broker Tonia Haddix, who refers to herself as the “Dolly Parton of chimps,” spends her days caring for animals in captivity. However, her limitless love for one chimpanzee in particular spins into a WILD cat-and-mouse game with authorities and an animal rights group. Through Tonia’s and other “chimp mom” experiences, CHIMP CRAZY reveals the singular bonds that form between owners and their highly intelligent great ape pets. The series exposes the risks humans take when they try to raise these animals as members of their family, as well as the risks to the welfare of the animals themselves.

At turns hilarious and tragic, while unfolding with the pace and suspense of a thriller, CHIMP CRAZY explores the captivating, often unfathomable, and secretive world of raising chimpanzees and also examines the colorful and complicated cast of characters that inhabit it. Tonia cares for seven captive chimps bred as talent for commercials, photo shoots, and movies. She has a special affection for Tonka, a 32-year-old retired Hollywood chimp – who she claims to love more than her own children. Events take an unexpected turn when Tonka goes missing and Tonia is faced with a lawsuit brought by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). She responds by placing Tonka and herself at the epicenter of a years-long saga involving her family, authorities, an undercover clown, and actor Alan Cumming, who starred alongside Tonka in the 1997 film “Buddy.”

Flashing back to other dramatic stories of chimps living in captivity, CHIMP CRAZY broaches thorny issues around private primate ownership and the folly of imposing human traits onto captive apes who have no agency over where or how they live.

