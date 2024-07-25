Lady Gaga Talks Singing as Harley Quinn in JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a new interview, Lady Gaga shared some details about the nature of her singing in the upcoming film Joker: Folie á Deux.

The superstar told Empire magazine that she had to adjust her approach to musical material for her role as Lee (aka Harley Quinn) in the sequel.

“People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I’m playing a character. So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee, and to not come from me as a performer," she said.

She allowed the music to be "an extension of the dialogue," adding that “it was unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

She says that utilizing her techniques and training as a singer would not be reflective of the character she is playing: "When I breathe to sing on stage, I have this very controlled way to make sure that I’m on pitch and it’s sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that. So it’s like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art-form from it all and completely being inside of who she is.”

In the highly anticipated film, Gaga stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix who reprises his roles as Arthur Fleck. Previous reports have indicated that the movie is essentially a jukebox musical, featuring at least 15 cover songs. One of the songs is reported to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical “The Band Wagon." One or two original songs may be featured in the movie as well.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

In the Batman canon, Harley Quinn (Gaga) begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the Arkham State Hospital.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

Watch the recently released trailer here: