Video: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at New Documentary K-POP IDOLS

Apple TV+ has announced the new six-episode documentary event “K-Pop Idols” and revealed a first look at the new series set to premiere globally on August 30, 2024.

“K-Pop Idols” offers fans an unprecedented backstage pass to the world’s biggest musical phenomenon, with a behind-the-scenes look at the highly competitive reality of K-pop stardom, featuring beloved artists Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN.

Glitz meets grit as K-pop artists Jessi, CRAVITY, and BLACKSWAN give everything they’ve got to an art form that demands nothing less than perfection. Over the course of six episodes, the series follows the superstars through trials and triumphs, breaking down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination as they chase their dreams.

“K-Pop Idols” is produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content with Emmy Award-winning executive producer Todd Lubin (“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”) and Jack Turner (“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”), alongside Emmy Award-winner Jay Peterson (“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”), Bradley Cramp ("Lord of War”), Chris Kasick (“Citizen Sleuth”), Eric Yujin Kim (“Undoing”), Sue Kim (“The Speed Cubers”), and Elise Chung (“Bling Empire”).

