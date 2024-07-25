Video: Celebrate 'Christmas in July' With the Radio City Rockettes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Christmas in July with the Radio City Rockettes as the show readies for its 91st annual spectacular.

With five months until Christmas, the Rockettes stopped by TODAY to perform a sample from the show, along with date announcements for its return.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, is set to return to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall from November 8, 2024 through January 5, 2025. Tickets for the 2024 production are on sale now at HERE.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the awe-inspiring Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the incomparable Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping numbers.

The production, which can only be seen at Radio City Music Hall, blends classic numbers that audiences know and love, such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including immersive digital projections. In “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” the production’s newest number which was introduced in 2022, the Rockettes perform alongside Frost Fairy drones that magically fly above the audience, turning Radio City into a winter wonderland.

Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 71 million people from around the world.