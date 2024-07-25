Video: Kamala Harris Joins Season Finale of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune into the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars to watch a special guest appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a new promo for the show, she encourages viewers to vote in the upcoming election. “Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride," she said.

"As we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We are all in this together," the VP added. The appearance was filmed before President Joe Biden decided against running for a second term and Harris became the likely Presidential candidate for the Democratic party.

Harris appears alongside Michelle Visage, Lance Bass, Jamal Sims, Leslie Jones, and Broadway favorite Cheyenne Jackson.

The Season 9 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will stream on Paramount+ beginning Friday, July 26.

In RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS season nine, eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges. This season marks the first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations.

