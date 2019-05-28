Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, June 9, 2019
"Team Teigen/Legend vs. Team VANDERPUMP RULES and Karamo Brown vs. Terry Crews" - The highly anticipated season 5 premiere of "Celebrity Family Feud," where celebrity families compete to win cash for their charities, kicks off with model, author and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend playing against restaurateur, author and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Rules." In the next game of the night, "Queer Eye" star and culture expert Karamo Brown will take on "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews. The star-studded episode airs SUNDAY, JUNE 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular, expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following: Team Teigen/Legend; playing for City Harvest
John Legend - recording artist
Chrissy Teigen - model, author, and TV personality
Ron Stephens - John's brother
Pepper Teigen - Chrissy's mom
Tina Teigen - Chrissy's sister VERSUS Team "Vanderpump Rules"; playing for The Vanderpump Dog Foundation
Lisa Vanderpump - restaurateur, author and TV personality
Tom Sandoval - partner at Tom Tom and TV personality
Ariana Madix - TV personality
Tom Schwartz - partner at Tom Tom and TV personality
Katie Maloney-Schwartz - TV personality In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following: Team Karamo Brown - star of "Queer Eye" and culture expert; playing for OutRight Action International
Ian Jordan - fiancé
Jason Brown - son
Charmaine Grant - mother
Kamilah Brown - sister VERSUS Team Terry Crews - host of "America's Got Talent"; playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Rebecca Crews - wife
Anna K. Lund - mother-in-law
Tera Crews - daughter
Azriel Crews - daughter "Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
