Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, June 9, 2019

"Team Teigen/Legend vs. Team VANDERPUMP RULES and Karamo Brown vs. Terry Crews" - The highly anticipated season 5 premiere of "Celebrity Family Feud," where celebrity families compete to win cash for their charities, kicks off with model, author and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend playing against restaurateur, author and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Rules." In the next game of the night, "Queer Eye" star and culture expert Karamo Brown will take on "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews. The star-studded episode airs SUNDAY, JUNE 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular, expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team Teigen/Legend; playing for City HarvestJohn Legend - recording artistChrissy Teigen - model, author, and TV personalityRon Stephens - John's brotherPepper Teigen - Chrissy's momTina Teigen - Chrissy's sister

VERSUS

Team "Vanderpump Rules"; playing for The Vanderpump Dog FoundationLisa Vanderpump - restaurateur, author and TV personalityTom Sandoval - partner at Tom Tom and TV personalityAriana Madix - TV personalityTom Schwartz - partner at Tom Tom and TV personalityKatie Maloney-Schwartz - TV personality

In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:

Team Karamo Brown - star of "Queer Eye" and culture expert; playing for OutRight Action InternationalIan Jordan - fiancéJason Brown - sonCharmaine Grant - motherKamilah Brown - sister

VERSUS

Team Terry Crews - host of "America's Got Talent"; playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of AmericaRebecca Crews - wifeAnna K. Lund - mother-in-lawTera Crews - daughterAzriel Crews - daughter





"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.