Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, September 27, 2019
"The Minivan" - As the Otto family ushers in a new era, Katie and Greg make the emotional decision to sell THE FAMILY minivan. Meanwhile, Daniel suffers a setback that forces him to rethink how to accomplish his goals on the season premiere of "American Housewife," FRIDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris. Alessandra Ambrosia and Alex Landi guest star.
"The Minivan" was written by Jonathan Fener and directed by Paul Murphy.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
