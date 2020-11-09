Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT on ABC - Thursday, November 26, 2020

The show airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.

ABC today announced its slate of holiday programming, inviting families everywhere to cozy up on the couch under a warm blanket and get into the yuletide spirit with beloved classics and new favorites.

The network is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its holiday slate including a new iteration of the ratings superstar "The Disney Family Singalong" franchise featuring a festive new special, "The Disney Holiday Singalong," on MONDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m.). Earlier this year, ABC's "The Disney Family Singalong" and "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

Additional highlights include a special fifth anniversary of the Thanksgiving evening staple "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration"; a reimagined "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration"; "CMA Country Christmas" from Nashville; a bright new season of "The Great Christmas Light Fight," which received a new season order as well; new holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and "General Hospital"; and the network broadcast premiere of "The Greatest Showman." Top it all off with a sprinkling of classic holiday favorites and settle in, ABC is about to get fa-la-la-mazing.

Additional movies, musicals and specials round out the holiday season on ABC. Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

THURSDAY, NOV. 26 (THANKSGIVING)

8:00-8:30 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Toy Story That Time Forgot"

9:00-11:00 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" - *new

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

8:00-9:01 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

7:00-7:30 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing"

7:30-8:00 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice"

MONDAY, NOV. 30

2:00-3:00 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) - *new holiday-themed episode

8:00-9:00 p.m. "The Disney Holiday Singalong" - *new

9:00-10:00 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" - *new

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs" - *new holiday-themed episode

9:30-10:00 p.m. "black-ish" - *new holiday-themed episode

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" - *season premiere

WEDNESDAY, DEC 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight"

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

8:30-9:01 p.m. "Shrek the Halls"

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

7:00-11:00 p.m. "The Sound of Music"

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

2:00-3:00 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) - *new holiday-themed episode

9:00-11:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" - *season finale

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Greatest Showman" - *network broadcast premiere

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration"