Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, May 25, 2019
"1011" - First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, and Cour d'Alene, Idaho, who pitch their safety product that specializes in confidently helping people travel with their pets; an entrepreneur from Venice Beach, California, introduces his collection of curated wines with straight-forward labels for a snob-free client; an entrepreneur from North Hollywood, California, presents his twist on an urban Centric hair product to help amplify natural curls; last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Oakland, California, who provides a subscription service that delivers Montessori Method-approved toys to families with young children, on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/27/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Ondrea Siniari and Marquez Fernandez from Redwood City, California, give investor Barbara Corcoran an update on The Dough Bar, their protein-packed doughnut treats.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.
"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
