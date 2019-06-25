Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, July 3, 2019
"405" - Everybody gets ready to BLANK on "Match Game," airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Hosted by Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, "Match Game" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/6/18) Celebrity panelists include the following:
Mario Cantone (actor and comedian)
Sandra Bernhard (actress and comedienne; host, "Sandyland")
Oliver Hudson ("Splitting Up Together")
Caroline Rhea (actress, comedian and talk show host)
Adam Rodriguez ("Criminal Minds"; "Empire"; "Jane the Virgin"; "Magic Mike" films)
Eva Marcille ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Kevin Arbouet (hometown: Oakland Gardens, New York), Jennifer Naso (hometown: Larchmont, New York), Victory Joseph (hometown: San Bruno, California) and Deborah Smith (hometown: Woodland Hills, California). Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, FMNA's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.
