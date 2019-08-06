Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
"Driver's Eddie" - Louis makes it his mission to teach Eddie how to be a good driver after a police officer makes an inappropriate Asian driver stereotype comment. Meanwhile, Evan is jealous when he discovers that Grandma has only been inviting Emery to hang out with her at her new garage apartment, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, AUG. 23 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/02/18)
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Prophet Bolden as Walter, Trevor Larcom as Trent, Dash Williams as Brian, Evan Hannemann as Barefoot Dave, Chris Wu as thug #1, James Taku Leung as thug #2, Dana Pan Byrne as old woman, Greg Bryan as cop, Steve Brewster as father and Anthony Marciona as driver's ed teacher.
"Driver's Eddie" was written by Keith Heisler and directed by Anya Adams.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television, which together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
