Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 1, 2021

It’s an epic “family” reunion when the cast of “Scrubs,” led by Zach Braff and Donald Faison, face off against Neil Flynn.

Jul. 12, 2021  
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team Fake Doctors; Real Friends; playing for Stop AAPI Hate

• Zach Braff

• Donald Faison

• Joelle Monique

• Danl Goodman

• Bill Lawrence

VERSUS

Team Beer Shark Mice; playing for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

• Neil Flynn

• Pete Hulne

• Paul Vaillancourt

• Pat Finn

• Michael Coleman

• David Koechner

Team Generation Ripe; playing for Foster Nation

• Wendi McLendon-Covey - Actor and producer

• Greg Covey - Husband

• Shelley McLendon - Sister

• Ponciana Badia - Best Friend

• Dfernando Zaremba - Podcast Co-Host

VERSUS

Team Patrick Warburton; playing for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

• Talon Warburton - Son

• Lexie Warburton - Daughter

• Shane Warburton - Son

• Gabriel Warburton - Son

