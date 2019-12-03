Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Saturday, December 21, 2019

"Pilot" - Carol Kenney enthusiastically begins her first day as an internal medicine intern, but has a rocky start when she disregards direct orders from her boss in order to help a patient. Also, Carol meets Dr. Frost, a senior attending physician who may be the ally Carol needs in her second act, on a rebroadcast of the series premiere of CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Saturday, Dec. 21 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees and Ashley Tisdale star. (Originally broadcast 9/26/19.)

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in CAROL'S SECOND ACT, a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. On Carol Kenney's first day at work, she's prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent and enthusiasm, advantages the chief resident and other newly minted interns don't have - or immediately appreciate.

Carol's first-year partners on rounds are Lexie, who's very nervous due to the pressure on her to succeed as the first in her family to go to college, and Daniel, a 2018 Harvard Medical School grad who's already published in the New England Journal of Medicine...twice.

Carol will need to win over their chief resident, Dr. Maya Jacobs, an all-business disciplinarian who doesn't care for Carol's chatty, outgoing nature. Fortunately, Carol has a couple of friendly faces at the hospital, including Dr. Frost, the accomplished senior attending physician who finds her charming, and her bubbly daughter, Jenny, a successful pharma sales rep who catches the eye of Carol's fellow doctors.





