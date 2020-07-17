Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A new episode of "What Would You Do?" includes a scenario on the current immigration crisis, filmed in El Paso, Texas, near the United States-Mexico border. The scenario airs after a federal judge recently ruled that authorities must release migrant children from ICE detention facilities due to COVID-19 concerns. The episode also features Sara Haines in an emotional, postpartum depression scenario. "What Would You Do?" airs Tuesday, July 21 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
"What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.
Tuesday, July 21, scenarios include the following:
A woman is at a restaurant by the United States-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, with a young immigrant child, whom she is sponsoring in an effort to keep the child out of a detention center. Another diner objects, arguing that the woman's efforts should be focused on American children who need help. How will bystanders react?
When a new mother meets her friend out for lunch, she reveals she's feeling extremely low and overwhelmed by motherhood - signs of postpartum depression and anxiety. Instead of empathizing, the friend minimizes the mother's feelings and suggests that all she needs is a glass of wine and a bubble bath. How will those who overhear the conversation react? Will bystanders' reactions vary if the friend is replaced with the new mother's husband? Haines joins this emotional scenario and steps in to play the role of the new mom.
Two college sorority members are at a café when they run into their classmate, a young woman with Down syndrome, whom their sorority recently rejected. The young woman asks if she could try to join again next year, but the SORORITY SISTERS tell her that she can't be in their house because she's different. Will others come to the defense of this young woman?
A grandfather wants to go zip lining with his granddaughter in Campton, Kentucky. As they start to sign waivers before participating, the granddaughter becomes nervous due to her grandfather's heart condition. The grandfather shakes off her worries, telling her that zip lining is on his bucket list. What will others do?
Ethan Nelson is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. Michaela Dowd is director of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.
