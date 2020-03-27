Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, April 12, 2020
"Control" - Officer Nolan's relationship with his first confidential informant is tested when he discovers her back on the street dealing drugs. Meanwhile, Lucy's fear of dating following her abduction and her intrusion into Jackson's relationship is beginning to threaten their friendship on an all-new episode of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. "The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest starring in this episode is Daniel Lissing as Sterling Freeman, Karen David as Det. Rita Calderon, Eve Harlow as Bianca Windle, Devan Chandler Long as Ripper and Bailey Chase as D.E.A. Agent Michael Banks. "Control" was written by Alexi Hawley and Robert Bella, and directed by Marcus Stokes. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, April 6, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, April 2, 2020