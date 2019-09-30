Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
"Food in a Geoffy" - Inspired by Murray's love of sandwiches, Geoff starts a food delivery service aptly named Food in a Geoffy. But he quickly learns running a business comes with challenges. Meanwhile, Adam is the only child at home now and gets a lot more attention from Beverly! Alumni from 1980s hit comedy series "Cheers," including Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt, guest star as Geoff's customers on the third episode of season seven of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Rhea Perlman as Margot Palmer, John Ratzenberger as Digby Yates, Kirstie Alley as Susie Goodman, Natalie Alyn Lind as Dana, Dan Bakkedahl as Mr. Woodburn, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Stephen Tobolowsky as Earl Ball, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins and George Wendt as Lenny Frank.
"Food in a Geoffy" was written by Matt Roller and directed by Lew Schneider.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
