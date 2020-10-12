Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
"It's All About Comptrol" - Geoff and Erica come to a point in the relationship where they realize they are in different places in college; and Geoff makes an important decision while Beverly tries to find a new purpose in her life as she seeks political office as the city comptroller, on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. "The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg. Guest starring is Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Troy Winbush as Officer Puchinski, Carrie Wampler as Ren, Adhir Kalyan as Dodd Wembley and Najee Muhammad as Clive McKnudsen. "It's All About Comptrol" was written by Mike Sikowitz and directed by Lew Schneider. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Thursday, October 15, 2020
- Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Thursday, October 15, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, October 25, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, October 23, 2020