Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

"Pilot Lights & Sister Fights" - Dan is finally ready to share his feelings with Louise, but it could be too late. Darlene balances the stress of wooing potential advertisers and doctor's appointments as she realizes how badly she wants a baby. Ben gets caught up playing handyman and babysitter for Becky, which has him miss an important meeting and causes Darlene to pick a nasty fight with the both of them, on "The Conners," TUESDAY, APRIL 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Paul Hipp as Zach and Kenzie Caplan as Marla.The teleplay for "Pilot Lights & Sister Fights" was written by Daniel Talbott and directed by Fred Savage."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.